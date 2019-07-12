15 Free Open source FTP Servers

Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker.

What is FTP and What is FTP Server?

FTP (File Transfer Protocol) is as its name suggests a file transferring protocol between two computers, a local computer, and a remote server. FTP servers is a web server that runs on web-servers and uses FTP protocol at the server side to manage file transfers, connections, & users. Some of them come with a modular architecture, security-focused features, and several options designed for the enterprise.

The FTP server allows users to store their files on the server, through FTP, and access it later. The basic features of usable FTP servers are to manage the file transfers, the connections, the rate limits, the user's accounts, user groups, & user permissions. Some of the projects on this list do, even more, some of them are built with modular architecture allowing developers to extend their functionalities throw custom developed modules and plugins.

To connect to the FTP server, you require a client (FTP client), that provide the client-ready interface to connect through FTP and similar protocols. We have covered the best FTP clients in this article for Windows users, Linux (Ubuntu, Debian, macOS). Here is our list of: 10 Recommended Free, Open source FTP Clients for Windows, Linux, and macOS.

1- Vsftpd: Linux/ Unix FTP server

Vsftpd is on the top of our list as it's preferred by Linux server Admins all over the world, It provides out-of-box security, and set of features and configurations to configure FTP and FTP virtual users on the server.

Vsftpd is used by RedHat, OpenSuse, Debian, FreeBSD, Gnome, KDE. A user has sent Vsftpd admins a graph demonstrating Vsftpd performance as it served 2.6TB, with a concurrent user count often over 1,500 on one single machine for 24 hours.

vsftpd: sample massive usage [src]

Highlights

Open source (GPL licensed)

Compatible with many Linux server distros

Supported by a large community of users

Features

Virtual IP configuration

Users: Create, manage, delete, virtual users

Per-user configuration

Bandwidth throttling

Per-source-IP configuration

Per-source-IP limits setting

Supports IPv6

SSL: support

2- The Apache FTP-Server (Windows, Unix, & Linux)

Apache FTP Server



The Apache FTP server is an open source cross-platform FTP server, it's built on Java technologies which make it run smoothly, on Windows servers so Linux servers. It provides more options for developers and systems admins as it can run as a standalone server, or can be embedded into a Java server application. Apache FTP server provides support for developers who are planning to integrate it with their Spring-based apps. For Standalone option, The Apache FTP can be installed and run as a Windows service, as well as Linux service or Unix/Linux daemon.

Highlights

Java-based

Cross-platform

Can be integrated into Java applications

Features

Multi-threaded by design

Virtual directory support

User management

Queue management

Resumable file upload and download

Handles ASCII and binary data transfer

IPs management

Supports IPs ban

Events notification

Faster transfer (upload/ download) with Mode Z support

Implicit/explicit SSL/TLS support

Customizable FTP messages

Support changing file date-time stamp with MDTM built-in support

Supports events logging

3- ProFTP (Linux)

ProFTP



ProFTPd is an FTP server for Unix/ Linux based systems. It's easy to install, use and highly configurable even for newbies. It provides multiple virtual FTP servers support with per-directory based configuration via ".ftpaccess" file which is very similar to Apache's ".htaccess".

Highlights

Open source (GPL)

Modular design: many modules are already written for Database, LDAP servers, TLS/SSL encryption, RADIUS.

Supports multiple virtual FTP servers

Features

Per-directory configuration with ".ftpaccess" similar to Apache's ".htaccess"

Anonymous FTP support

Configure single or multiple virtual FTP servers or anonymous FTP services

Supports hidden files and directory based on Linux-file system permissions

Logging

IPv6 support

Expired account options

Runs as a configurable non-privileged user in stand-alone mode

4- CrossFTP (Windows, Unix, & Linux)

CrossFTP is a cross-platform FTP server, that works with Windows servers and Unix/ Linux systems. It's easy to install, manage, and update using Java as the main requirement. CrossFTP has a simple GUI (Graphical User Interface), it provides an easily configurable setting manager for users, basic configuration, connections, IPs control, File/ Directory, & FTP messages. The CrossFTP graphical app also has overview tabs for logging, and statistics for server usage.

Highlights

Multi-platform, Pure Java application

Highly configurable

Command-line and GUI for all sort of users

Open source (Apache License v2.0)

Provides tutorials for advanced users and beginners

Rich manual and knowledge base for Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Features

Easy to install, manage, maintain, & update

UTF-8 directory encoding

User virtual directory

Write/ Read permission for users

Idle-time support

Upload/ download limits option support

Anonymous login support

IPs management: filtering, banning, block.

Store data in database or LDAP

Customizable FTP messages

Implicit/explicit SSL/TLS support

Bonjour discovery protocol support

MDTM support: query files by data-time stamp

"MODE Z" support for faster upload/ download

Handles ASCII, & binary data transfers

5- uFTP (Linux, Unix)



uFTP is an open source, lightweight, portable FTP server written in C for the best performance. It's primarily written for Unix/ Linux (POSIX) -based servers. uFTP is super easy to use and supports an almost all required FTP commands to run a full-featured FTP server.

It's released under MIT license, but the user should be aware that it includes software developed by the OpenSSL Project for use in the OpenSSL Toolkit, so we would recommend reviewing OpenSSL license.

Highlights

Open source (MIT license)

Lightweight

Written with C language.

Portable binary option

Single configuration file (uftpd.cfg)

Compatible with all main FTP clients

Well documented https://www.uftpserver.com/wiki/opensource-ftp-server

Features

Support FTP commands

Smooth performance

Easy to install

Easy to configure

Easy to use



6- glFTPd (Linux, Unix)

glFTPd homepage.

glFTPd is an open source free FTP server for Unix/ Linux operating systems. The first public release of this freeware dates back to the beginning of 1998, glFTPd stands for GreyLine FTP (the name of the original creator). It runs smoothly with Unix systems like FreeBSD, OpenBSD, and many server-ready Linux distros like Ubuntu server, However, If for more Linux support we would recommend Vsftpd.

glFTP supports many FTP/ site commands and runs within a chroot environment which makes it relatively safe.

Features

Runs in chroot mode

Virtual user management

Bandwidth throttling global or per-user

Encryption: through TLS/SSL

Upload/ Download ratio control

User management: create, update, remove

Usage monitoring and calculation

IPv6 support

Users can have an IP mask

Stats line for download(DL) and upload (UL) usage

cookies support

Support for ECDHE key exchange to make PFS work for ECC certs

Allow IPv6 masks to be added to users

Show disk space, usage, free-space, used space

Hide real username and group name at file listings

Supports "dirlog" caching

Support for the XCWD/XMKD/XRMD/XPWD/XCUP FTP commands

Support for SSCN command as an alternate way of doing SSL FXL.

7- ColoradoFTP(Windows, Linux)

ColoradoFTP is an open source Java FTP server, It's a cross-platform server that runs on Windows and Linux servers with ease. It's regularly updated with bug fixes, new features, and improvements. It runs smoothly on the latest JavaVM. ColoradoFTP is compatible with RFC 959 and RFC 3659 (File Transfer Protocol and Extensions).

ColoradoFTP server offers several demo with user accounts with different permissions, showing configuration example, anonymous login, and the use of their custom plugins. You may check the demos here.

Highlights

Java-based runs on Windows, macOSX, Linux, & Unix systems

Working as an embedded project and in-memory

Features

Command-line based

XML-based configuration

Unlimited accounts

Easy user management

User groups

Permissions manager

Plugins support

Multiple-download and installation options





8- Waarp (Windows, Linux,& Unix servers)

Waarp is an open source Web server that serves several protocols (HTTP, FTP, FTPS, SSH, SFTP) and several proprietary protocols. Waarp os meant for developers for companies and enterprise to implement it with their projects, or extend it for their uses. Waarp is a full-featured server, but with WaarpFTP it provides a powerful developer-friendly server to build custom FTP servers on top of it. Waarp's team released WaarpGatewayFTP a powerful FTP server that is built on top of WaarpFTP as a functional production-ready example.

Highlights

Open source released under LGPL.

Supports multiple-protocols

Clear API for developers

Features

Simple configuration

FTP/ FTPS/ SFTP support

Data can be Files/ Folders, LDAP, or instance data from the database

Multiple Authentication options (storage: file-based, database, LDAP)

Pre/ Post-Command actions

Logger support

computes remote files

computes MD5 on remote files

compute SHA-1 on a remote file

allows remote server shutdown

[WaarpGatewayFtp]: The ability to change dynamically the authentication through an extended SITE command

[WaarpGatewayFtp]: The ability to specify an explicit command to be executed before (RETR) or after (STOR like operations)

An administrator interface in HTTPS

The ability to specify commands for each User

The ability to save logs of transfers in a database (optional)

The ability to use limitation on CPU or number of connections

9- FileZilla FTP Server (Windows FTP Server)

FileZilla Server Options UI. [src]



FileZilla is an open source free FTP Client and Server that works for multiple platforms as FTP client, and for Windows as FTP server. FileZilla has been around for years and it competes with many commercial paid software.

FileZilla Server is FTP server app for Windows, It does not come for other platforms, but Windows 7, 8, 8.1 and 10 are supported, each both 32 and 64 bit. FileZilla Server and Client are released under GPL v2.0.

Highlights

Works only for Windows.

Supports 32, and 64 bit.

Easy to install and use for end users

Used for personal usage at home servers and small companies

Multi-protocol support

Features

Simple installation powered by simple UI

Settings manager

Custom port

Users manager

Speed limits

Passive mode support with easy-to-use manager

FTP over TLS/SSL support

IP filter and manager

Connection limits per user

Shared folder manager

Supports file transfer compression

Folder/ Directory permissions setting option

Threads limit control

Timeout setting for connections, No transfer, & login

Supports remote folder sharing on another machine at the network

Anonymous user login support.

10- DrFTPD (Windows, Linux, Unix Servers)



DrFTP is a distributed FTP server built with Java, which makes it run on Windows Servers, as well as Linux/ Unix-based servers. It uses the "slaves" concept to provide better control and improve the security & performance of file transfers. It can be used to create an FTP Grid or Multi-FTP based websites, through a distributed FTP daemons.

DrFTP has a modular plugin-ready architecture, and it still in active development. It requires Java, and ANT for compiling and installation. We would recommend it for advanced users.

Highlights

Free

Plugins

Uses Slave concept to control the file transfer

Works smoothly popular FTP clients

Features

Runs without root/administrator privileges.

Supports Passive (PASV) mode

In-memory file list with cached checksums.

Archiving (plugin)

Monitoring (plugin)

Slave selection based on user bandwidth.

Stripes files across slaves.

User account expiration and trial options

Notable FTP server projects:

11- MinimalFTP (Cross-platform): Open source Cross-platform Java-based minimal FTP server.

(Cross-platform): Open source Cross-platform Java-based minimal FTP server. 12- acFTP (Windows): FTP server for Win-32, supports APPE, & REST.

(Windows): FTP server for Win-32, supports APPE, & REST. 13- goFTP : FTP server framework written in Go language for developers

: FTP server framework written in Go language for developers 14- PythonFTP Server / Client: Open source Python-based FTP server and Python FTP client

15- Java FTP Server: FTP server implementation in Java

Conclusion

We would recommend choosing the best option that fits with your requirements and complies with your server/ operating system of choice. We have listed several Java-based FTP servers, some of them are aiming for developers, others are general purposes FTP servers. You may need to consider auditing and logging if you want to run a privacy-aware FTP server.

A physician with programming skills, Linux user since late 1990s, Open source supporter . Doing coding with Python, NodeJS (Meteor, VueJS, Express, D3, PhantomJS), SmallTalk & R language... Read More